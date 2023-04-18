WesBanco Named One of the World's Best Banks by Forbes

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WHEELING, W.Va., April 18, 2023

Company secures top ranking for the fifth consecutive year

WHEELING, W.Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has earned a spot on Forbes' World's Best Banks list for the fifth consecutive year. WesBanco was one of only 75 banks in the United States included in the 2023 rankings, which are based on customer satisfaction and consumer feedback. WesBanco received strong scores across the survey, including scores for customer service, digital services, satisfaction and financial advice.

WesBanco_Logo.jpg

"WesBanco is honored to be ranked by customers among Forbes' World's Best Banks for the fifth straight year. We pride ourselves on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel, and this latest recognition is a proof point of the trust our customers place in our products and services," said Todd Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "Every day, our customers look to us as an advisor and partner to help them achieve their personal and business financial goals, and we continuously strive to exceed their expectations through strong relationships, innovative solutions and a deep commitment to the communities we serve."

This latest accolade marks WesBanco's third recognition from Forbes this year alone. Previous 2023 recognitions include Forbes' America's Best Banks and America's Best Mid-Size Employers lists, earned for soundness and profitability and being an employer of choice.

WesBanco is focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth through solid execution of distinct strategies, including the opening of loan production offices in major markets adjacent to its footprint and investing in innovative digital technology to make banking easier. Its financial services include business and personal transaction account options; competitive business and personal lending services; a full range of online and mobile banking options; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through the century-old Trust and Investment Services department.

In developing its 2023 rankings Forbes collaborated with its market research partner, Statista, to conduct surveys of nearly 50,000 consumers across more than 30 countries. Banks were rated on general satisfaction (30% of the final score) and whether they would recommend the bank (30%). The final 40% came from customer ratings in five key areas: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.

About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.9 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com. Follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=NE72741&sd=2023-04-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-named-one-of-the-worlds-best-banks-by-forbes-301799636.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE72741&Transmission_Id=202304181000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE72741&DateId=20230418
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.