BELLUS Health Inc (Nasdaq – BLU)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, BELLUS will be acquired by GSK Plc ( - GSK). BELLUS shareholders will receive $14.75 cash for each BELLUS common share, for a total equity value of approximately $2.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the BELLUS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether GSK Plc is paying too little for the Company.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq – RXDX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Prometheus will be acquired by Merck ( - MRK). Prometheus shareholders will receive $200.00 cash for each Prometheus common share, for a total equity value of approximately $10.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Prometheus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Merck is paying too little for the Company.

Univar Solutions Inc. ( - UNVR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Univar will be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo ( – APO) (the “Apollo Funds”) in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion. The agreement provides that Univar Solutions shareholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Univar Solutions Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Apollo Funds are paying too little for the Company.

