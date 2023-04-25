Weave Adds 3 New Integrated Experiences for Veterinary Clinics

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced that users of Impromed Triple Crown, Complete Clinic and DVM Manager will now be able to access more features of the platform.

The three practice management systems serve veterinary practitioners across the U.S. as their systems of record, driving positive medical outcomes for patients and clinical efficiency for veterinarians. Via a third-party partnership, the new integrated experience with Weave will help veterinary professionals and their staff leverage award-winning client communication tools to drive a better patient and client experience.

“Whether they’re in the field or in a clinic, veterinary staff are dedicated to delivering the best patient care and client experience possible,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “With these new integrations, users of these practice management systems can focus on the compassionate and vital clinical work they love while streamlining communication with clients.”

With today’s announcement, Weave has launched nine new integrations already in 2023, deepening its impact in one of its core healthcare verticals – veterinary practices. Weave has continued to grow its veterinary customer base and garner recognition in the space, being named a Leader and the Easiest to Use in G2%26rsquo%3Bs+Veterinary+Practice+Management+category. With over a dozen integration partnerships in the veterinary vertical, more veterinary clinics than ever before can access Weave’s full suite of features.

Full benefits and features include:

  • Appointment Reminders. Create, customize, and filter automated texts and emails to remind your patients of upcoming appointments.
  • Vaccination Reminders. Send automated text reminders to help clients keep their animals’ vaccinations up-to-date.
  • Save the Date Reminders. Send automated reminders shortly after an appointment is scheduled so clients can add it to their calendars.
  • Schedule Sync. Quickly filter your schedule by confirmed and unconfirmed clients, appointment type and practitioners. Weave’s built-in communication tools then empower you to quickly reach out and follow up with clients for scheduled appointments.
  • Call Pop. Know more about who is calling when they call and quickly access patient profiles and notes to keep records current.

These latest functionality improvements follow several new product and integration launches in recent months, including Online Scheduling & Text Connect, Review Analytics, Insurance Verification and more. To learn more about Weave’s platform and its impact on 27,000+ customers, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getweave.com%2Fweave-works%2F

About Weave
Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418005474r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005474/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.