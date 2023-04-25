Americas Market for IT and Business Services Down 7% in Q1, ISG Index™ Shows

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Demand for IT and business services in the Americas declined 7 percent in the first quarter versus the prior year, but was up slightly from the fourth quarter, according to the latest state-of-the-industry report from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The Americas ISG Index™, which measures commercial outsourcing contracts with annual contract value (ACV) of $5 million or more, shows first-quarter ACV for the combined market—including both as-a-service (XaaS) and managed services—at $12.5 billion, down 7 percent, the steepest year-over-year drop for the region since ISG began tracking the combined market in 2015. Sequentially, the Americas combined market was up 0.3 percent, ending a string of three straight quarters of declining results since the market peaked in the first quarter of 2022.

“Enterprise spending on outsourcing rebounded somewhat in the first quarter from Q4 but remains below its post-pandemic peak in Q1 last year, as companies focus on optimizing their current environments,” said Todd Lavieri, ISG vice chairman and president of ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “We saw six mega-deals—those valued at $100 million or more annually—in the first quarter and the beginnings of what may be a rebound in 2023.”

Managed services ACV declined 1 percent versus the prior year, but was up 12 percent against the fourth quarter, to $5.2 billion. A total of 354 managed services contracts were signed during the quarter, down 9 percent from the market peak in the first quarter last year, but up 6 percent from the fourth quarter.

The Americas saw its the second-highest deal volume ever in Q1. Market activity was driven by restructured contracts (renewals and extensions), which made up more than $2 billion in ACV, and new scope awards, at more than $3 billion. “The volume and value of new scope awards is an indication that continuous digital transformation remains alive and well,” Lavieri said. “Companies must continue to advance the ball when it comes to customer experience and operational efficiency.”

Within managed services, IT outsourcing, at $3.2 billion of ACV, was flat with the prior year, but up 2 percent versus the fourth quarter, while business process outsourcing, at $2.1 billion, was down 3 percent from the prior year but up 32 percent over the fourth quarter, driven by growth in engineering, research and development and human capital management services.

Demand for cloud-based XaaS solutions, at $7.3 billion of ACV, declined 11 percent from the prior year, its sharpest quarterly drop ever, and 7 percent versus the fourth quarter. The market has declined sequentially for four straight quarters, and the rate of decline is accelerating, as clients focus on optimizing their existing cloud environments rather than add new workloads.

Cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service declined 14 percent versus the prior year, to $4.9 billion, while software-as-a-service dropped 6 percent, to $2.4 billion.

2023 Global Forecast

ISG lowered its forecast for global XaaS growth in 2023 to 15 percent, down 200 basis points from its January forecast, and maintained its global growth forecast for managed services at 5 percent.

“The macro-economic environment remains uncertain, with interest rates, inflation and trouble in the banking sector topping concerns for enterprise clients,” said Lavieri. “There continues to be more scrutiny on deal signings to ensure price and value are at market levels, and discretionary spending is down. Enterprises are revisiting cost optimization, efficiency gains and vendor consolidation.”

ISG said industry attrition has stabilized and the firm expects hiring to improve in the back half of the year. The decline in XaaS bookings is expected to last through the second quarter, with demand picking up again in the second half, ISG said.

About the ISG Index™

The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry. For 82 consecutive quarters, it has detailed the latest industry data and trends for financial analysts, enterprise buyers, software and service providers, law firms, universities and the media. For more information about the ISG Index, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418005841r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005841/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.