Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is working with The+Canopy+Project%26reg%3B to help plant trees in celebration of Earth Day. Additionally, Carvana’s dedication to helping curb climate change spans well beyond this year’s tree planting effort and this year includes donating an electric car to a local nonprofit organization at the Earth Day Austin Festival.

The Canopy Project has planted tens of millions of trees worldwide, helping to remove harmful CO2 from the atmosphere and providing new habitats for animals. Prior to this year’s effort to benefit The+Canopy+Project, Carvana has planted thousands of trees across the globe in conjunction with Project Releaf and the Arbor Foundation.

According to recent estimates by federal research center Argonne+National+Laboratory, from 2010 - 2021, U.S. plug-in vehicles have driven nearly 70 billion miles. That has displaced the use of more than 2.5 billion gallons of gasoline, reducing 19 million tons of greenhouse gasses. Since launching in 2013, Carvana has sold more than 83,000 EV and hybrid vehicles to customers across the country, both helping U.S. drivers reduce greenhouse emissions while also helping drivers extend the lifespan of vehicles and by using a fast, convenient, and transparent car buying and selling process.

In conjunction with Austin’s Earth Day Festival, Carvana will announce the recipient of the electric vehicle donation at this year’s event, selecting an organization whose work would benefit most from the use of a new EV.

“We proudly support eco-consciousness, from both our teammates and likeminded brands, and Earth Day is a special opportunity to really give back to our customers and communities,” said Allison Andrews, Carvana Brand Manager, Community. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Earth Day in 2023 and show our continued commitment to getting more EVs out on the road.”

Backed by steadily growing year over year sales, and powering the trend of upcycling vehicles to keep them out on the roads longer, Carvana is proud to be doing their part to promote sustainability in the used car market, and make EVs more accessible to the masses.

