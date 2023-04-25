Comcast announced today that Chris Smith has been named Senior Vice President of the Company’s Greater Chicago Region (GCR), which comprises Central and Northern Illinois, Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. In his new role as leader of the region, Smith will oversee a range of functions, from Human Resources to Operations, Customer Experience, Business Strategy and Development, Marketing, Sales, Finance, Government Relations, Community Investment and Communications. Smith, who has more than 20 years of telecommunications industry experience and has held a range of roles, joined Comcast in 2014 and most recently served as the GCR’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Chris Smith Named Comcast Greater Chicago Region Senior Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)

“Chris is a transformational leader who truly embodies Comcast’s culture and values,” said Christine Whitaker, President of Comcast’s Central Division. “He will be an inspirational leader for the region’s thousands of employees, who serve more than three million customers and operate more than 70,000 miles of network infrastructure across the region.”

In addition to his Sales and Marketing role, Smith has been a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion and is an active member of multiple Comcast employee resource groups (ERG). He has served as the executive sponsor of the region’s OUT ERG for members of the LGBTQ community and allies for several years. Smith also recognizes the importance of digital equity and investing in the communities the company serves and its role in driving economic growth.

Smith received a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Communication and Rhetoric from Miami University in Oxford, OH, and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communication and History from William Carey College in Hattiesburg, MS. Smith and his family live in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

Smith starts in his new role on Monday, May 8, 2023.

