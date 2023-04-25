PGT® Custom Windows + Doors Adds New Sliding Glass Door to Portfolio

54 minutes ago
PGT Custom Windows + Doors, part of the PGT+Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, recently added to its portfolio of award-winning products with the launch of its WinGuard® Preferred View Sliding Glass Door (Series SGD770NS).

PGT Custom Windows and Doors is America’s authority in high-performance windows and doors and the nation’s number one impact-resistant brand.

The new sliding glass door features a slimmer interlock — set at 2.5 inches versus the standard five inches — allowing homeowners to maximize their view and natural light without compromising impact strength and performance. A dual-point locking mechanism provides added security by restricting panels from being lifted off the tracks and heavy-duty tandem rollers allow for easy fingertip operation.

The impact sliding glass door is available in a variety of frame colors and panel configurations, with multiple glass tints and energy enhancing options to allow customers to customize to their specific needs. The door also offers expansions of up to 46.875-feet wide for uninterrupted views.

“Our team continues to lead the market and drive the industry forward. We do this by consistently listening to our customers and providing better-performing, more advanced products to satisfy the unstated needs of our market,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “With the addition of this new sliding glass door, folks can add beauty and strength to their home, while maintaining the signature premium quality they’ve come to know and love from our industry-leading PGT Custom Windows and Doors brand.”

The PGT WinGuard Preferred View Sliding Glass Door is available to order, and additional product details can be found at PGTWindows.com.

About PGT® Custom Windows and Doors

PGT Custom Windows and Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, is America’s authority in high-performance windows and doors and the nation’s number one impact-resistant brand. With over 40 years of industry leadership and over 7 million units installed with zero reported failures, PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a consistent track record of leading the space with an unwavering focus on safety and innovation with its product lines that include WinGuard® aluminum and vinyl frames for impact resistant windows, ClassicVue Max™ aluminum frames for non-impact windows, and EnergyVue® vinyl frames for non-impact windows.

PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a primary focus of protecting families’ lifestyle choices with a commitment of delivering an industry-best service. Backed by innovative technology, homeowners can enjoy their home life with greater peace of mind, wherever they choose to live, knowing they are protected from storms, noise, and intrusion.

For more information, visit PGTWindows.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E Custom+Windows+and+Doors, WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, Western+Window+Systems, Anlin+Windows+%26amp%3B+Doors, Eze-Breeze%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, NewSouth+Window+Solutions, Martin+Door and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco+Window+Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005905/en/

