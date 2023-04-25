Forward Air Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

1 hours ago
Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Monday, May 1, 2023 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company’s conference call will be available online on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at ir.forwardaircorp.com, or by dialing (877) 336-4436, Access Code: 2402511. Since we use our Investor Relations website as a primary mechanism to communicate with our investors, investors are urged to monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website to easily find or navigate to current and pertinent information about us. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at ir.forwardaircorp.com beginning shortly after completion of the live call.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. We provide expedited less-than-truckload (‘LTL”) services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. Forward is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

