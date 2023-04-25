VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") ( TSXV:ESE, Financial) ( OTCQX:ENTEF, Financial) is pleased to announce the successful production of live esports events for the Ultraliga (League of Legends) and PKO BP Ekstraklasa Games (Electronic Arts(NASDAQ: EA) FIFA23) finals, delivered by its media production division, FRENZY sp. z.o.o. ("FRENZY").

On March 31st, the finals of the regional League of Legends competition, Ultraliga, FRENZY's flagship product, were held at the Polsat studio in Warsaw, Poland, where the two best organizations in the region competed in front of a live audience.

On April 1st and 2nd, the Ekstraklasa Games finals were held, and the top FIFA23 players in the European region competed for the trophy. Both events were broadcast live on the Polsat Games linear TV channel and on the internet, allowing fans from around the world to tune in and watch.

Ekstraklasa Games was produced in partnership Ekstraklasa SA (Poland's top professional football league), Polsat Games, ESL FACEIT Group, Sportive, eMinePro, and PKO Bank Polski. Along with PKO Bank Polski, KFC, Prosto, PlayStation, and Plenti sponsored the event. Sport.pl and Gigasport were responsible for media and press coverage. Ultraliga was brought to life in partnership with Riot Games and Polsat Games. The project was sponsored by KitKat and Dr. Oetker.

Ultraliga and Ekstraklasa Games are considered to be the most important leagues in their respective games in the region, and this year's finals were particularly exciting. The Serbian organization Zero Tenacity won Ultraliga, while Kamil "Riptorek" Soszyński from Jagiellonia Białystok club won the Ekstraklasa Games tournament.

The three days of competition generated over 400,000 views with a peak viewership of nearly 37,000. Over the three days, FRENZY produced over 20 hours of live content in total. According to the Brand24 monitoring platform, the Ultraliga and Ekstraklasa Games brands generated over 2.3 million social media impressions during the three days of broadcasts.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE commented, "Our team at ESE Entertainment is pleased to have another successful partnership with two of the world's largest video game developers. Through this, we developed and executed two top tier gaming events, showcasing the ability for us to produce and distribute world-class content."

Shares for Debt Transaction

The Company announces that it has agreed to settle an outstanding debt (the "Debt Settlement") in the amount of CAD$40,000.00 (the "Debt") owing to a consultant for accounting services rendered to the Company. Through the Debt Settlement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 70,175 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.57 per Common Share, with such shares to vest as follows: (i) 36,675 common shares to vest on issuance; (ii) 18,250 common shares to vest on April 30, 2023; and (iii) 18,250 common shares to vest on July 31, 2023. In addition to the vesting schedule, the shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the shares.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. |www.esegaming.com

