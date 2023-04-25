-- KEGS' War of 1812 Amber Ale Wins Top Prize in the American Style Amber/Red Ale Category --

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that the Company earned "2023 New York Amber Ale Brewery of the Year" award for its War of 1812 Amber Ale, which earned the top medal in its category in the 2023 New York International Beer Competition held in Rockefeller Center. This competition was open to all commercially produced beer, cider and mead from around the world. 1812 Brewing Company entered its War of 1812 Amber Ale in the "American Style Amber / Red Ale" category, where it was awarded the top medal in that category.

"To have earned this award from the New York International Beer Competition is very exciting," stated Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava. "Not only is this validation of the quality of our 1812 Amber, but it further shows the product's potential in the marketplace. The fact that the competition is judged by actual beer buyers reflects that."

1812 Brewing Company recently announced that it has partnered with TapRm.com, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce and logistics company for distribution of War of 1812 Amber Ale that covers most areas of 45 states plus Washington DC. Customers can order the 1812 Amber Ale directly for shipment to your home or restaurant at:

https://1812-brewing.taprm.com/all-products

About the New York International Beer Competition :

The 2023 New York International Beer Competition had 700+ entries from over 15 countries competing in nearly 30 categories. The competition had the top beer buyers and trade professionals judging the products by their category and price point. This contest is the only international beer competition using the authorized categories of the United States Brewer Association (USABM) and where all the judges are real trade buyers who are judging the beer by category and actual price. These judges are buyers from the top New York Area liquor stores, restaurants, hotels and more.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

