DURHAM, NC / ACCERSSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Following on the heels of the first UN Water conference in 50 years, 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) successfully demonstrated its AirSCWO™ supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) technology during SCWO week at its manufacturing partner's facility in Indiana. The event showcased the company's revolutionary waste management solution to hundreds of prospective customers, along with analysts and investors. The 3-day event, attended by over 400 guests featured a demonstration of the first commercial unit, set to be deployed in Orange County, CA, later this year; panel discussions; and plenty of time to "see the magic inside" and engage with experts on the technology. Attendees included over 200 potential customers, including several municipalities, representing over 10 countries.

"Our innovative technology is game-changing and represents a critical step in creating a circular economy," said Kobe Nagar, CEO and Co-Founder of 374Water. "We were thrilled to welcome hundreds of potential customers, strategic partners, and investors to demonstrate our pioneering solutions for the environment, while also inspiring change in how we manage our precious resources - water, energy, and minerals - for generations to come."

The technology uses supercritical water and air to mineralize organic waste and synthetic, often toxic, compounds into water, energy, and minerals without requiring any additional chemicals or generating harmful byproducts. The reaction generates valuable resources, including energy and minerals, that are reused. The units treat a broad range of waste and are compact and modular, allowing for easy deployment on-site and reduced greenhouse gas emissions resulting from waste hauling. The paradigm-shifting waste management solution enables customers to improve sustainability measures while positively impacting societal health.

Orange County Sanitation District was the first customer to sign up for this solution in 2022, underscoring the value of the units for municipal waste management anticipating future regulations. This first unit is set to be deployed later this year. Speaking on a panel at SCWO week , Rob Thomson, General Manager of Orange County Sanitation said, "I look at 374Water because it's a step change. It's potentially a way to change how we handle our solids completely." See more attendee feedback here .

"We believe that solutions like AirSCWO must become part of our global infrastructure," continued Nagar. "By developing innovative, sustainable technologies, we are working to ensure that everyone will have the ability to treat waste sustainably. We see it as our duty to protect the planet's most vital resource and to ensure that the next generation's health and life expectancy won't be harmed by the practices of the past."

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO) is a global cleantech and social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

