1 hours ago
BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Galloway Limited

Purchase of shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Further to the press release issued by Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (

AIM:BHL, Financial)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) (the "Company") on April 14, 2023, Galloway Limited ("Galloway") announces that on April 13, 2023, it acquired 8,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") at 4.5 pence per share (equivalent to C$0.075, based on the Bank of Canada closing exchange rate on April 13, 2023 of £1:C$1.6731) (the "Share Purchase").

Immediately prior to the Share Purchase, Galloway, together with its joint actors, Burnbrae Group Limited, Jim Mellon (a director of the Company) and Denham Eke (a director of the Company), beneficially owned an aggregate of 65,221,311 Shares, representing 16.70% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company. Immediately following the Share Purchase, Galloway, together with its joint actors, beneficially owns an aggregate of 73,221,311 Shares representing 18.75% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company and an increase of approximately 2.05% of the issued and outstanding Shares (post the Share Purchase).

The securities were acquired for investment purposes. Galloway may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the securities held, or may continue to hold its current position.

The address for service of the Company is located at 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario, M5C1C4, Canada.

The head office of Galloway is located at Viking House, Nelson Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 2AH.

A copy of the early warning report for Galloway will be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in connection with this press release, please contact: Denham Eke (telephone number: +44 1624 639 396).

