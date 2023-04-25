OKYO Pharma Management Takes Company Stock In Private Placement Instead Of Deferred Pay

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Drug development can be notoriously slow, and it can take some companies 10 years or more to pass through all the trials and tests required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, when a company is bringing a drug to trial in near-record time, it's understandable that company insiders - including the management - might feel more enthusiastic about the prospects of the drug.screenshot%202023-04-18%20at%205.21.22%20pm.png

The team at biopharmaceutical company OKYO Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:OKYO) has been signaling its enthusiasm, as it was revealed after announcing an upcoming private stock placement that senior management has deferred wages, taking stock as payment instead. Founded in 2018, the company is already surging toward its first phase 2 trial of OK-101 and hopes to have efficacy data from the trial released by the end of this year.

In the middle of March, the company announced it will make a global private placement of stock to certain investors. The placement involves two types of shares, American Depositary Shares (ADS) and Ordinary Shares. Over 3.5 million ADS shares and 8.6 million Ordinary Shares will be issued, to raise a total of $5.7 million before expenses.

The funds raised will be put directly towards moving ahead with the phase 2 trial of OK-101, planned to begin in the second quarter of 2023. This trial is designed as a double-blind placebo-controlled trial, and the company hopes to have efficacy data by the fourth quarter of this year.

Team Commitment In Bringing Novel Treatment To Market

Along with the issuance of ADS and Ordinary Shares, Management Ordinary Shares were also issued to members of senior management, including CEO Gary Jacob, CFO Keeren Shah, CSO Raj Patil, and Non-Executive Chairman Gabriel Cerrone and others. These senior management figures, all seasoned biopharma and drug trial veterans, have been deferring wages or fees for a long period of time. Now they are taking shares as compensation for their deferred wages, in a move indicating their support of and confidence in the company's future.

In a recent interview, Dr. Jacob described OKYO's team as "very lean and mean and very passionate about what we're doing". OKYO is able to keep its team small and experienced by working with various contract research organizations (CROs) to conduct frontline research work, including Ora Inc., a leading CRO with a specialty in ocular-based research.

The main work of this London-based drug development company is its development of a treatment for major eye diseases, like the widespread, chronic dry eye disease (DED). The treatment market for DED was worth over $5 billion in 2019, and the disease affects almost 50 million Americans.

Other companies working on ocular and retinal diseases include Aldeyra Therapeutics, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Ocular Therapeutix.

Want to learn more about OKYO Pharma? Visit its website.

Featured photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

Contact:

Christine Petraglia - TraDigital IR
[email protected]

SOURCE: Okyo Pharma Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749815/OKYO-Pharma-Management-Takes-Company-Stock-In-Private-Placement-Instead-Of-Deferred-Pay

img.ashx?id=749815

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.