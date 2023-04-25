Four Southern Company System Attorneys Chosen for Leadership Programs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Southern Company:

Originally published by Southern Company

Several Southern Company system attorneys have been selected to participate in two prestigious programs with the Leadership Council for Legal Diversity (LCLD).

Nitin Datt, chief counsel at Southern Company Gas, and Julia Yun, senior counsel at Southern Company Services, will participate in the LCLD Fellows program. Jamillah Pritchett, contract agent III at Southern Company Services, and Danielle Hines, senior specialist in real estate at Alabama Power Company, will participate in the LCLD Pathfinders program.

The year-long Fellows program is designed to build relationships and leadership skills in experienced high-potential attorneys from diverse backgrounds, while the Pathfinders program focuses on building these skills in early-career attorneys from diverse backgrounds.

"Nitin, Julia, Jamillah and Danielle have demonstrated strong leadership skills and have shown a commitment to Southern Company's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Through these programs, they will have the opportunity to further refine these skills, build relationships and expand their network," said Jim Kerr, Southern Company executive vice president and chief legal officer.

LCLD is a non-profit organization whose goal is building a more equitable and diverse legal profession and is comprised of more than 400 members, including corporations and law firms. The members participate in programs that prepare diverse talent for leadership positions. Southern Company has been an active participant and sponsor of LCLD for the past seven years.

"LCLD is an excellent organization and their programs have helped build strong leaders at Southern and within the community. I am excited to have more of our talented people participate in their programs," Kerr said.

Once the attorneys complete the program, they will continue their professional development by attending pro bono, networking and continuing legal education events organized by the program's active alumni.

