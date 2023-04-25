Maxis™, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares today that The Sims™ 4, the latest iteration of the popular life simulation game and the most widely played game in the 23-year history of The Sims franchise, now reaches more than 70 million players around the world. Since its launch in 2014, The Sims 4 continues to serve as a digital platform for millions of players to discover and connect with ideas, experiences, and versions of themselves without boundaries, both in-game and real life. Following %3Ci%3EThe+Sims+4+%3C%2Fi%3Ebase+game+becoming+available to all new players to download for free in October 2022, more than 16 million new players have downloaded the game to date and average weekly users has increased 53-percent.

The Sims 4 has also since experienced global expansion with 75-percent of new unique players based outside of North America in growth areas including Brazil, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland. Newly acquired players have enthusiastically jumped into the game’s catalog of more than 60 packs and kits. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in downloads of user generated content from the gallery since The Sims 4 base game became free, with more than 7 million gallery downloads in-game in the past week alone.

“It’s incredible to see how much our community has grown over the past eight years, and our players continue to inspire us with the countless ways they explore life in The Sims 4,” said Phillip Ring, Executive Producer of The Sims 4. “We know The Sims 4 continues to be a creative outlet for people, and our team strives to deliver new and innovative gameplay content that empowers our players to embrace the chaos that comes with self-discovery.”

The team at Maxis is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful experiences for The Sims 4’s growing user base, and recently delivered its most successful expansion pack launch week to date with %3Ci%3EThe+Sims%26trade%3B+4+Growing+Together%3C%2Fi%3E. The launch week - March 16-23, 2023 - saw more sales for Growing Together than any other expansion pack launch week since The Sims 4 started releasing packs in 2015. This latest expansion packintroduced highly requested gameplay features centered around family dynamics, new life stages and milestones as players experience new chapters in their Sims’ lives. Following the release of the expansion pack and the free base game update featuring the infant life stage, players have created more than 8.6 million Sims infants in-game, built 1.7 million new households in the pack’s world of San Sequoia, and players have achieved 27.1 million milestones across all platforms – including 12.2 million infant milestones.

