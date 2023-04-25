sparks & honey Announces New Leadership Team Changes In Latest Push To Solidify Its Consultancy Transformation

2 hours ago
A New President and Several New Partners Will Assume Day-to-Day Operations

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, sparks & honey, Omnicom’s (: OMC) cultural strategy consultancy, announced several new senior promotions including the elevation of Mark Newhouse from Chief Operating Officer to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In this new position, Mark will bring sparks & honey’s technology solutions and advisory services closer together to help clients better anticipate what’s next in culture and action it for a competitive edge. A key focus will be building upon sparks & honey’s core strategy offerings and introducing new services in enablement and transformation.

To further sparks & honey’s advisory services and support Mark in the day-to-day, the company has also elevated Davianne Harris to Managing Partner & Chief Client Officer. In this new role, she will oversee the firm’s full Consulting organization and continue to oversee sparks & honey’s Equitable Futures Practice. Supporting her will be Hannah Hickman, the Head of the Youth Culture Practice and Robb Henzi, Head of Policy & Philanthropy Practice, who each have been elevated to Partner.

As a result of this appointment, sparks & honey’s Founder and CEO, Terry Young, will be shifting from day-to-day operations to focus on new innovation models, executive advisory services, strategic partnerships, thought leadership, and what’s next for the 11-year old consultancy.

“This is the natural next step in our transformation to a consultancy. Now, our leadership and structure aligns with our vision. With the team set up this way, we will be able to provide true business partnership to help drive our clients bottom line,” said Young. “I’ve never been more confident in our team and these leaders specifically to guide sparks & honey into the next decade as we look to continue to lead the market we created in cultural strategy consulting and pave the way for new innovation in the space.”

In the last decade, sparks & honey was the first to coin the term “Cultural Strategy” and create a thriving practice and method around it, developing the first-of-its-kind AI-led Cultural Intelligence platform to quantify culture in real-time, Q™. The company has worked with countless leaders across the Fortune 100, both public and private sector, arming them and their teams with invaluable cultural insights and actionable strategy.

Newhouse, Harris, Hickman and Henzi have been integral in the consultancy’s evolution over the last few years, setting the stage for this new chapter of growth and market leadership.

About sparks & honey
sparks & honey is a cultural consultancy delivering growth and transformation strategies for global organizations to drive business impact and gain a competitive edge. The company's disruptive model of consulting leverages a human-meets-machine approach to identify and quantify emerging cultural trends, industry shifts, and the business opportunities therein. This approach is powered by a unique mix of inputs from sparks & honey’s AI-driven cultural intelligence platform, Q™, a global network of analysts, and a C-Suite Advisory Board to guide the most critical decisions for business leaders. sparks & honey is part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

About Omnicom Group Inc.:
Omnicom Group (omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Media Contact:
Melanie Capruso
DiGennaro Communications
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d36f3e3-4c30-476f-ba6f-0bd380bbfa6f

