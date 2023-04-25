ecobee Thermostats Now Able to Integrate with Generac Home Standby Generators

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ecobee, together with parent company Generac+Power+Systems%2C+Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that its latest line of smart thermostats can now be integrated with Generac home standby generators, creating a single energy management hub for the home. Through this new integration, ecobee customers can incorporate their home energy management into a central, easy-to-use interface that can quickly display that their generator is ready to power on in a power outage.

Through the new integration, ecobee thermostat owners who also own Generac home standby generators can easily see the status of the generator and remedy potential issues. Customers can monitor the status of their generator in real time via the generator icon on the thermostat. The ecobee unit will also display a full screen message in the event of an alert on the generator, notifying a homeowner and displaying their preferred dealer’s contact information.

The integration is now available on ecobee+Smart+Thermostat+Premium+and+Smart+Thermostat+Enhanced units and is compatible with all connected home standby generators from Generac to all customers with an active Mobile Link account. Customers will see the new integration option appear in their Mobile Link app and can choose to participate with the click of a button. Customers can also choose their notification settings on their thermostat or opt out at any time from within the Mobile Link app. Following the initial release to Premium and Enhanced models, ecobee plans to soon release this capability to all remaining smart thermostat models released since 2014.

“At ecobee and Generac, we have a shared goal to create a comfortable, safe, resilient, and efficient home energy ecosystem,” said Stuart Lombard, CEO at ecobee and president of Connected Devices and Services at Generac. “We’re excited to take this first step towards integrating Generac and ecobee technologies to help customers manage their home energy use and be prepared in case of a power outage.”

"We’re constantly looking for new and innovative ways to make life a little easier,” said Kyle Raabe, executive vice president of Consumer Power at Generac Power Systems. “By integrating our Generac home standby generators with ecobee smart thermostats, we’re giving customers visual peace of mind that their generators are ready to power on in an outage and helping them keep watch on all their energy management needs in one location."

For more information about ecobee smart thermostats, visit www.ecobee.com. For more information about Generac home standby generators or other Generac energy technology products, visit www.generac.com.

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 with a mission to improve everyday life while creating a more sustainable world. Since launching the world’s first smart thermostat in 2009, ecobee has helped customers across North America save nearly 28 TWh of energy, which is the equivalent of taking all the homes in Los Angeles and Chicago off the grid for a year. Today, ecobee continues to innovate with smart home solutions that solve everyday problems with comfort, security, and conservation in mind. In 2021, ecobee joined Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC). Generac and ecobee share a vision to deliver a cleaner and more sustainable energy future for customers and communities. The Generac and ecobee home of the future will be more comfortable, resilient, and efficient. For more information, visit ecobee.com.

%3Cb%3E%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EAbout+Generac%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fb%3E

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418005401r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005401/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.