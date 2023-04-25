ecobee, together with parent company Generac+Power+Systems%2C+Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that its latest line of smart thermostats can now be integrated with Generac home standby generators, creating a single energy management hub for the home. Through this new integration, ecobee customers can incorporate their home energy management into a central, easy-to-use interface that can quickly display that their generator is ready to power on in a power outage.

Through the new integration, ecobee thermostat owners who also own Generac home standby generators can easily see the status of the generator and remedy potential issues. Customers can monitor the status of their generator in real time via the generator icon on the thermostat. The ecobee unit will also display a full screen message in the event of an alert on the generator, notifying a homeowner and displaying their preferred dealer’s contact information.

The integration is now available on ecobee+Smart+Thermostat+Premium+and+Smart+Thermostat+Enhanced units and is compatible with all connected home standby generators from Generac to all customers with an active Mobile Link account. Customers will see the new integration option appear in their Mobile Link app and can choose to participate with the click of a button. Customers can also choose their notification settings on their thermostat or opt out at any time from within the Mobile Link app. Following the initial release to Premium and Enhanced models, ecobee plans to soon release this capability to all remaining smart thermostat models released since 2014.

“At ecobee and Generac, we have a shared goal to create a comfortable, safe, resilient, and efficient home energy ecosystem,” said Stuart Lombard, CEO at ecobee and president of Connected Devices and Services at Generac. “We’re excited to take this first step towards integrating Generac and ecobee technologies to help customers manage their home energy use and be prepared in case of a power outage.”

"We’re constantly looking for new and innovative ways to make life a little easier,” said Kyle Raabe, executive vice president of Consumer Power at Generac Power Systems. “By integrating our Generac home standby generators with ecobee smart thermostats, we’re giving customers visual peace of mind that their generators are ready to power on in an outage and helping them keep watch on all their energy management needs in one location."

For more information about ecobee smart thermostats, visit www.ecobee.com. For more information about Generac home standby generators or other Generac energy technology products, visit www.generac.com.

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 with a mission to improve everyday life while creating a more sustainable world. Since launching the world’s first smart thermostat in 2009, ecobee has helped customers across North America save nearly 28 TWh of energy, which is the equivalent of taking all the homes in Los Angeles and Chicago off the grid for a year. Today, ecobee continues to innovate with smart home solutions that solve everyday problems with comfort, security, and conservation in mind. In 2021, ecobee joined Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC). Generac and ecobee share a vision to deliver a cleaner and more sustainable energy future for customers and communities. The Generac and ecobee home of the future will be more comfortable, resilient, and efficient. For more information, visit ecobee.com.

%3Cb%3E%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EAbout+Generac%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fb%3E

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

