PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced two new features coming to the PowerSchool+Personalized+Learning+Cloud. Starting in May, all schools and districts using Schoology Learning, part of the Personalized Learning Cloud, will be able to access a robust lesson planning tool to expedite creating and delivering lesson plans. PowerSchool is also launching a new standards-aligned assessment database, making it easier for educators to use Performance Matters in the Personalized Learning Cloud to build assessments and access meaningful results to guide instruction.

Designed to simplify the task of creating and managing lesson plans, the new lesson planning feature accessible in Schoology Learning will provide teachers with customizable templates to create detailed lesson plans that can be shared with colleagues and students. Teachers can attach resources, such as videos, articles, and assignments, to their lesson plans, making it easy for students to access all necessary materials in one place. Combined with a simplified calendar view to help teachers see all their lessons and assignments in one place, the Personalized Learning Cloud provides teachers with even more tools to create engaging and effective learning opportunities for students.

“We’re dedicated to providing turnkey solutions for educators so they can properly manage any and all tasks related to curriculum planning, personalized instruction, and student performance assessments,” said Jean Teillon, Group Vice President, Product, PowerSchool. “We're confident the updates to the Personalized Learning Cloud will provide teachers with the tools and data-backed insights needed to effectively plan for and deliver quality instruction to students."

With these enhancements, the Personalized Learning Cloud will provide educators building and delivering assessments in Performance Matters with access to numerous standards-aligned items that can be used to support personalized learning efforts. It also helps teachers easily access appropriate assessment items based on state standards and Webb’s Depth of Knowledge (DOK) that can be used to build both formative and practice comprehensive assessment versions. Now instructors can identify student performance gaps and indicators of learning loss, while also providing educators with the proper support to easily monitor student academic progress. School and district administrators who want to expand their access to pre-made content can also upgrade to the full subscription-based PowerSchool Item and Assessment bank, which consists of an even larger collection of ready-made items, common formative assessments, and summative benchmark assessments built to inform instruction.

The Personalized Learning Cloud is designed to help educators efficiently personalize instruction and learning to support better learning outcomes for all learners. The newly available features are intuitive and will help provide teachers with more time back so they can focus on providing high-quality instruction to their students.

“Educators have made it clear they need access to tools and content so they can create more personalized lessons to meet the unique learning needs of all learners,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer, PowerSchool. “The new features within the Personalized Learning Cloud will not only provide teachers with time back but also provide them with clearer oversight of student performance.”

For more information about the PowerSchool Personalized Learning Cloud, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fpersonalized-learning-cloud%2F.

