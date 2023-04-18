HNRC to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19, 2023

Individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, are invited to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19, 2023.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on April 19, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chief Executive Officer in real time.

Frank Kristan, CEO will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to [email protected] or ask your questions during the event and he will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Houston Natural Resources Corp will be presenting at 9:40 AM Eastern time for 20 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595546&tp_key=ee5b7cb23b&sti=hnrc

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS: HNRC) (www.hnrcholdings.com) is a diversified energy company with oil and gas interests as well as wastewater treatment facilities. The Halff Oil Field in Crockett County, Texas, has 83 oil wells, with estimated 33 million barrels of oil and water treatment and appraised reserves of $69 million. The company has acquired a 9.9% interest in Cunningham Energy LLC with appraised reserves of $352 million. The company has acquired a 40% interest in Rhino Energy Pty Ltd. The company will also continue to seek new oil and gas and wastewater acquisitions as it focuses on creating more value for HNRC shareholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

