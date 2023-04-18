Met-Ed Upgrading Electric System in York County, Pennsylvania

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

READING, Pa., April 18, 2023

Project designed to enhance service reliability for rural customers

READING, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is upgrading its electric grid in southern York County, Pennsylvania, to help prevent service disruptions, particularly during severe weather. The work includes converting an existing power line along New Park Road in Fawn Township to a higher voltage to enhance the reliability of electric service for rural customers.

Met_Ed_Logo.jpg

The upgrades are part of Met-Ed's Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan, a $153 million initiative to accelerate capital investments to the company's electric grid over five years to help ensure continued electric service reliability for customers.

"We are rebuilding a 2.5-mile section of an existing power line to operate at a higher voltage," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania Operations. "This is an older line that has been repaired many times, and the work includes stringing larger wire, replacing and adding numerous wood utility poles and cross arms and installing new transformers. The project should help enhance local grid performance, particularly during hot humid summer weather when our customers in the New Park and Gatchellville areas crank up their air conditioners to stay cool."

Crews are expected later this spring to replace 38 poles. They also plan to set an additional 27 new poles along the line to shorten the distance of wire between poles to reduce sagging and maintain necessary clearances. Crews will install more than 100 cross arms and 12 new transformers as they hang new wire.

A device enabled with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) technology will be placed at a key spot on the line. SCADA conveys real-time information about voltage and electric current conditions to distribution system operators. Based on conditions, operators can control the device remotely to quickly isolate damage and transfer customer load to a different source, helping to keep the lights on for customers when problems such as vehicles damaging poles or tree-related outages occur.

The project will start at Met-Ed's distribution substation near the intersection of Woolen Mill and New Park roads, progress northeast along New Park Road and end near Stoney Lane just south of Gatchellville. Step transformers will be placed on a platform near Stoney Lane to reduce voltage, beyond which point the line will continue at its original lower voltage.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2023, the project will result in much of the local electric network operating at 13,200 volts – enabling Met-Ed to better meet the area's current and future electrical needs. Met-Ed will eliminate the distribution substation near New Park Road when the project is complete because it will no longer be needed to reduce voltage.

Met-Ed serves approximately 587,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: A photo of line workers replacing a utility pole and cross arms is available on Flickr.

favicon.png?sn=CL73596&sd=2023-04-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/met-ed-upgrading-electric-system-in-york-county-pennsylvania-301800743.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL73596&Transmission_Id=202304181258PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL73596&DateId=20230418
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.