The Korea Health Industry Development Institute runs the Korean Pavilion at the 2023 HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition

2 hours ago
CHICAGO and SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2023

- Promoting the products of Korean digital healthcare companies and supporting the progress into the global market at the world's largest medical IT exhibition -

CHICAGO and SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Health Industry Development Institute (President Cha Soon-do, hereinafter referred to as the "Institute") announced that they will run the Korean Pavilion at the 2023 HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition to be held in Chicago, USA from April 17 to 21.

  • The Korean Pavilion consists of five Korean digital healthcare companies that were selected by the evaluation committee from a pool of applicants. It will be set up at North Building Hall B (Booth 8123) in McCormick Place, and present a variety of innovative technologies, products and services in the Korean digital healthcare industry.
  • "AIRS Medical" will showcase SwiftMR, a deep learning-based software medical device that enhances the quality of MRI videos captured through acceleration photography, "AvoMD Korea" will showcase No-Code Clinical Decision Support Platform, an AI and knowledge-based platform, "Hicarenet" will showcase Hicare Hub, a device that allows patients to connect their tablets to remote medical/home-care service, "IMedisync" will showcase iSyncWave, an AI-based wireless dry brain wave monitor, and "NGeneBio" will showcase NGeneAnalySys, a next-generation sequence listing analysis software.
  • Haeng-Shin Lee, head of the Institute's International Medical Strategy Unit said, "We ran the Korean Pavilion at HIMSS USA last year and contributed to exporting Korean digital healthcare products," adding "We hope that outstanding domestic healthcare companies can forge global partnerships and achieve fruitful outcomes through active engagement with various buyers this year, as well."

About KHIDI (Korea Health Industry Development Institute)

The Institute is a public agency under the Ministry of Health and Welfare, aiming to improve the quality of the nation through the cultivation and development of national health industry, as well as the enhancement of international competitiveness.

Inquiry: Kim Jiyoung, Researcher, Global Healthcare Business Team, Korea Health Industry Development Institute
([email protected], +82-43-713-8942)

SOURCE Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI)

