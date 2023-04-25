Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that Etex+Communications (Etex) is using Calix+Business+Insights+Services to significantly grow their brand value and subscriber loyalty based on a deep understanding of their business data. A Calix customer since 2006, Etex has delivered broadband services to rural East Texas for more than 30 years. With the power of the Calix platform, Etex already provides a differentiated experience with managed services (like Experience%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® parental controls). As part of their subscriber-first commitment, Etex worked with Business Insights Services to transform their business data—including their Calix Cloud® data—into a strategic action plan to optimize the subscriber experience. Part of Calix+Customer+Success+Services, Business Insights Services gives broadband service providers (BSPs) the capabilities of a team of business intelligence analysts to solve business problems faster. Etex worked with their dedicated Calix team to run a Net+Promoter+Score℠ (NPS®) survey. Because they used Calix+Marketing+Cloud integrated with Constant Contact to send the survey, Etex achieved email open rates three+times+the+industry+average. The resulting feedback led them to prioritize system upgrades and improve critical customer support processes. Using such insights to better understand their subscribers, Etex boosted their Google star rating by 25 percent—or nearly a full star—in only one week.

According to a 2020+BrightLocal+study, 87 percent of customers read online reviews for local businesses, and star ratings are considered the most important review factor. Following the NPS survey, Etex worked with their Calix customer success manager (CSM) to implement best practices to engage with their very satisfied subscribers (or “promoters”). Together, they crafted tailored messaging and launched an incentivized email campaign to elicit a flurry of Google reviews. In one week, Etex added 46 percent more reviews to their Google My Business listing.

Etex also ran a subscriber loyalty analysis with their Business Insights Services team that cross-referenced NPS survey ratings and feedback with their Calix Cloud and business data. Etex leaders learned that subscribers with a Calix+GigaSpire%26reg%3B+BLAST system rated them 29 percent higher in the NPS survey than those with third-party systems. Accordingly, Etex prioritized system upgrades. Feedback also informed ways to improve escalation procedures in their customer support process. Moving forward, Etex will continue to work with Business Insights Services to act on this critical subscriber feedback and drive organic subscriber acquisition by further optimizing their local listings.

“The Business Insights Services team at Calix helped+us+harness almost a decade’s worth of business data in a way we never could before,” said Charlie Cano, general manager and chief executive officer at Etex. “They also helped us run our first NPS survey and pair that feedback with our other business data to learn new ways we can improve Wi-Fi experiences in East Texas. Feedback from our subscribers should drive our services and, thanks to our team at Calix, we have established a clear path to do just that. The insights we gained from this process both validated many of our decisions and opened new opportunities to make changes that quickly improve subscriber experiences. The visual report also made it easy to share with my team for organization-wide alignment.”

“Actionable insights generated from data are a catalyst for BSPs’ growth and innovation,” said John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix. “Many businesses have siloed, fragmented data and no resources to analyze and visualize it. If you can’t understand your data, you can’t get value from it. This is where Business Insights Services come in, providing even small BSPs with the capabilities of a team of business intelligence analysts to transform their data into a comprehensive plan of actionable insights that align with their business goals. The success that Etex has achieved in a short time underscores the competitive edge of a data-driven, subscriber-first business approach.”

