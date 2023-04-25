The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 13, 2023, The Boeing Company (“Boeing”) disclosed that it was pausing deliveries on some 737 MAX jets to address incorrectly installed parts. News outlets reported that the issues seem to be related to two fittings that Spirit—which was part of Boeing until 2005 and continues to be a primary supplier—attaches to the jet’s vertical tail.

On this news, Spirit’s stock price fell $7.38, or 20.7%, to close at $28.22 per share on April 14, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased Spirit securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006126/en/