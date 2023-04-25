Allogeneic iNKTs, agenT-797, administered alone or in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, shows activity in patients with refractory solid tumor cancers.

In a patient with metastatic gastric cancer who had no response to treatment with pembrolizumab and nivolumab/FOLFOX, agenT-797 induced a partial response with 42% tumor shrinkage, which continues beyond 9 months.

AgenT-797 was administered without toxic lymphodepletion, persists for ~8 weeks, and appears to generate and drive immune cells into the tumor for destruction of cancer cells.

HC Wainwright to host KOL webcast with MiNK Therapeutics on Thursday, April 20th at 10:00am ET with Investigators Dr. Benedito Carneiro and Dr. Yelena Janjigian.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics ( INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, presented data at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, demonstrating the clinical benefit of allo-iNKTs, agenT-797, alone and in combination with anti-PD-1 in patients with refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), testicular, and gastric cancers.

“MiNK's groundbreaking research presented at AACR showcases a new era in cancer treatment with the potential to transform the lives of patients who have failed traditional therapies, including anti-PD-1 treatment," said Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and CEO at MiNK. "Our pioneering off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapy, agenT-797, has demonstrated clinical benefit in solid tumor cancers, and we are committed to expediting its development. With a scalable manufacturing process and a favorable safety profile, we look forward to collaborating with world-leading experts to expand our trials and bring new hope to patients with anti-PD-1 refractory NSCLC, testicular, and gastric cancers."

In a phase 1/2 trial, patients received a single infusion of agenT-797, alone or in combination with pembro or nivo, without lymphodepletion. Patients were heavily pretreated with a median of 4 prior lines of therapy and were unresponsive to prior anti-PD-1 therapy. The results showed that agenT-797 promoted durable responses, including a partial response and tumor reduction of >42% which was ongoing at 9 months in a patient with metastatic gastric cancer who had no response to prior treatment with pembro or nivo plus FOLFOX. Additionally, durable disease stabilization and biomarker responses were observed in NSCLC and testicular cancers refractory to anti-PD-1.

AgenT-797 was persistent and detectable in the periphery for > ~8 weeks and tolerable up to 1000x106 cells, with no neurotoxicity, dose-limiting toxicities, or severe cytokine release syndrome ( > grade 3). Administration of agenT-797 induced a systemic and local anti-tumor response, driving immune cell infiltration into tumors and promoting immune cell activation.

MiNK Therapeutics will further evaluate agenT-797 through phase 1/2 expansion trials in combination with standard of care agents (pembro/nivo) with or without botensilimab (a multifunctional CTLA-4) in relapsed/refractory NSCLC, testicular cancer, and in 2L gastric cancer through a phase 1/2 investigator sponsored trial led by Dr. Yelena Janjigian, Chief Gastrointestinal Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

About AgenT-797

Invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies are a unique innate cell type that serve as master regulators of immune response, combining killing power of NK cells and the memory of T-cells. iNKTs can elicit a range of immune responses depending on the disease context, whether created by virus, bacteria, or cancer. AgenT-797 is an allogeneic unmodified iNKT cell product, designed for scalable “off-the-shelf” use. MiNK has established and launched house manufacturing and product release capacity to supply more than 5000 doses per year through an FDA-approved scalable, fully closed, and automatic iNKT manufacturing process.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/. Follow us on Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

