PG&E Reduces Emissions from Gas Pipelines by More than 20%

45 minutes ago
PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., April 18, 2023

Climate Goal Reached Two Years Ahead of Schedule

OAKLAND, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) committed to achieve a 20% reduction in emissions from its natural gas pipeline system by 2025. That commitment has been achieved as the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) confirmed in this 2023 report that PG&E exceeded its emission reduction goal two years ahead of schedule.

"This is an exciting advancement in our work to deliver on our climate goals for our customers and the state. Together, we can take aim at the next objective on our climate-action agenda— not only protecting the planet, but helping it begin to heal. That's a stand that I—and all of my coworkers at PG&E—are proud to take," said Gas Engineering Senior Vice President Christine Cowsert.

In June 2022, PG&E submitted its annual emissions data to the CPUC. Using 2015 emissions levels as a baseline value, the data demonstrated that PG&E had reached more than 24% emissions reductions by mid-year 2022, with an additional 5% forecast by the end of 2023. PG&E's Gas Operations and Engineering teams took a comprehensive approach to reduce emissions from the natural gas system, including:

  • Enhancing the leak survey program that now assesses more than 42,000 miles of natural gas distribution pipeline every three years versus the previous every-five-years rotation.
  • Applying enhanced leak detection technologies and utilizing an accelerated repair schedule for the largest emissions findings, also known as the PG&E Super Emitter Program.
  • Modifying standard natural gas release or "venting" practices used to prepare transmission pipelines for maintenance, repair or replacement projects.
  • Replacing more than 100 pneumatic controllers at compressor stations and natural gas storage facilities.
  • Introducing quarterly leak surveys at compressor stations and natural gas storage facilities.

The executive summary of the Staff Evaluation Report, highlights that "These results have been achieved by close collaboration between SPD, Air Resources Board (CARB) staff, and engineering teams at the utilities to develop new leak measurement methods."

As outlined in PG&E's Climate Strategy Report, the company has charted a course to make aggressive gains around greenhouse gas emissions. Today's announcement takes the company one step closer to reach net zero emissions by 2040 and achieve a "climate positive" milestone by 2050.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

favicon.png?sn=SF73986&sd=2023-04-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-reduces-emissions-from-gas-pipelines-by-more-than-20-301800787.html

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

