Royce Investment Partners: Royce Small-Cap Special Equity Fund--1Q23 Update and Outlook

By Charlie Dreifus, CFA

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Portfolio Manager Charlie Dreifus updates investors on how our Small-Cap Special Equity Strategy performed in 1Q23 and throughout small cap’s current bear market.
Article's Main Image

How did Royce Small-Cap Special Equity Fund perform in 1Q23 and over longer-term periods?

We were pleased that the Fund has performed well during a very challenging bear market for small cap stocks. The Fund advanced 3.4% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index, which was down -0.7% for the same period. The portfolio also beat its benchmark for the 1-, 5-, 15-year, and since inception (5/1/98) periods ended 3/31/23, as well as the Russell 2000 for each of these periods except the 15-year period.

This is consistent with the Fund’s history of strong down-market results. To emphasize the Fund’s strength in the recent bear market, Small-Cap Special Equity was down -3.6% from the most recent small-cap peak on 11/8/21 versus respective declines of -19.7% and -24.7% for the Russell 2000 Value and Russell 2000 Indexes.

How was performance at the sector level in 1Q23?

Five of the portfolio's nine sectors made a positive impact on quarterly performance, with Industrials, Information Technology and Consumer Staples making the largest positive contributions while the largest negative impacts came from Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, and Real Estate.

How did the Fund perform at the industry level in the first quarter?

The top contributors at the industry level were two areas in Industrials—electrical equipment and machinery, which were followed by the semiconductors & semiconductor equipment group from Information Technology. Media, which is in Communication Services, detracted most, along with consumer staples distribution & retail (from Consumer Staples) and textiles, apparel & luxury goods from Consumer Discretionary.

What were the portfolio’s top contributor and detractor at the position level for the quarter?

Our top contributor was Encore Wire, which manufactures copper electrical building wire and cable. The company supplies residential wire for interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. Encore (

WIRE, Financial) also manufactures wire for commercial and industrial buildings. Its customers are wholesale electrical distributors that serve both the residential and commercial wire markets. TEGNA (TGNA, Financial), the top detractor in 1Q23, is a broadcasting, digital media, and marketing services company that owns and operates television stations which deliver news and informative content. TEGNA also provides marketing solutions and services to individuals and businesses of all sizes. Its stated purpose is to serve the greater good of its communities. Each was a top-10 holding at the end of March.

At the sector level, how did the Fund perform versus the Russell 2000 Value in 1Q23?

Our advantage over the benchmark was entirely attributable to sector allocation decisions in the quarter. At the sector level, our significantly lower exposure to Financials—and our lack of exposure to banks—helped most versus the Russell 2000 Value. Stock selection was highly additive in Industrials, where our higher weighting also helped. Our lack of exposure to Health Care also contributed to our quarterly advantage, as did our cash holdings. Conversely, our higher weighting in Consumer Discretionary and stock picks in Communication Services and Real Estate hurt relative results.

What is your outlook for the economic and market environment?

In navigating the macroeconomic seas, credit spreads are perhaps the most useful guide. They have widened, though not by as much as perhaps they should have. As more and more strains filter through the economy, however, they are likely to widen further. We are also watching for any widening in investment grade corporate bonds. When this occurs, and people become increasingly concerned about the duration and intensity of the looming recession, equities typically decline. Against this uncertain backdrop, small caps look very attractively priced relative to the market as a whole. In fact, they are as relatively inexpensive now as they were at the beginning of the pandemic. The headlines likely caused this, with fears about a looming recession, the availability of credit, and the inherent lower market liquidity in small caps. Yet there are high-quality small caps (we believe we own many) that have been marked down in the exit from the asset class. Remaining selective will be the key, and our discipline reinforces that. Once there are more attractively priced small caps on an absolute basis, we are ready to pounce, as we have during previous opportunities.

Mr. Dreifus’s thoughts and opinions concerning the stock market are solely his own and, of course, there can be no assurance with regard to future market movements. No assurance can be given that the past performance trends as outlined above will continue in the future.

The performance data and trends outlined in this presentation are presented for illustrative purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Historical market trends are not necessarily indicative of future market movements.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.