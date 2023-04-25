Beasley Broadcast Group to Report 2023 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 26

NAPLES, Fla., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( BBGI) (“Beasley” or the “Company”), a multi-platform media company, announced today that it will report its 2023 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 877-407-4018 or 201-689-8471, conference ID 13738280 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call at the Company’s website at www.bbgi.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Following its completion, a replay of the webcast can be accessed for five days on the Company’s website, www.bbgi.com.

Questions from analysts, institutional investors and debt holders may be e-mailed to [email protected] at any time up until 9:00 a.m. ET on April 26, 2023. Management will answer as many questions as possible during the conference call and webcast (provided the questions are not addressed in their prepared remarks).

About Beasley Broadcast Group
Celebrating its 62nd anniversary this year, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., (www.bbgi.com) was founded in 1961 by George G. Beasley. Beasley Broadcast Group owns and operates 61 AM and FM stations in 14 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Beasley radio stations reach approximately 20 million unique consumers weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company’s brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

For further information, or to receive future Beasley Broadcast Group news announcements via e-mail, please contact Beasley Broadcast Group, at 239-263-5000 or [email protected], or Joseph Jaffoni, JCIR, at 212-835-8500 or [email protected].

CONTACT:
Heidi Raphael Joseph Jaffoni, Jennifer Neuman
Vice President of Corporate Communications JCIR
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. 212-835-8500 or [email protected]
239-263-5000 or [email protected]


