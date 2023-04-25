Abivax Appoints Michael Ferguson as Chief Commerical Officer

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Michael Ferguson has a strong track record in the biopharmaceutical industry, having held senior positions for commercialization and marketing of drugs in the field of Gastroenterology and specifically in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD)
  • As CCO of Abivax, Michael Ferguson will be leading the market development of obefazimod in IBD, starting with ulcerative colitis

    • PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announces the appointment of Michael Ferguson as new Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately, and he will be based at the new Abivax subsidiary on the US East Coast. Therefore, Pierre Courteille will be focusing on business development activities and is appointed Chief Business Officer. Abivax is strengthening its expertise in the commercial and business development field to foster the evolution of the Company towards future commercialization of obefazimod.

    Michael Ferguson brings over 22 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with an extensive track record in the field of Gastroenterology (GI) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). He has spent the last 16 years of his career in large pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including 13 years in leading commercial positions at Shire/Takeda, followed by Arena Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Vice President Global Commercial Marketing and Planning and specifically as Global Commercial Lead for Etrasimod across all GI Indications. Michael holds both a B.S. and an M.B.A with honors in Finance from the Pennsylvania State University as well as a post graduate degree from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia, in Pharmaceutical Marketing.

    Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, said: "I am delighted that Michael Ferguson will further strengthen Abivax's executive team and contribute to the success of the Company with his extensive experience in global commercialization and marketing, especially in the United States. As Abivax's CCO, he will be leading the global positioning of our lead drug candidate and prepare the ground for commercial launch and market development of obefazimod for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Along with Michael Ferguson as CCO, the Company has a strong, internationally recognized experienced and diversified senior management team to lead obefazimod through the final development steps and, if successful, towards the market and the patients who urgently need new treatments."

    Michael Ferguson, new CCO of Abivax, commented: "I am very excited to join the Abivax team with the ongoing Phase 3 clinical program with obefazimod. Based on my experience and the recently reported and very encouraging results of UC patients treated for two years with obefazimod, I believe that the molecule has what it takes to become a new therapeutic option for patients suffering from UC and IBD generally. From a global marketing perspective, obefazimod's convenient once-daily oral administration will be a big advantage for both patients and gastroenterologists."

    About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

    Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

    Contacts

    Abivax
    Communications
    Regina Jehle
    [email protected]
    +33 6 24 50 69 63
    		Investors
    LifeSci Advisors
    Ligia Vela-Reid
    [email protected]
    +44 7413 825310
    		Press Relations & Investors Europe
    MC Services AG
    Anne Hennecke
    [email protected]
    +49 211 529 252 22
    Public Relations France
    Actifin
    Ghislaine Gasparetto
    [email protected]
    +33 6 21 10 49 24    		Public Relations France
    Primatice
    Thomas Roborel de Climens
    [email protected]
    +33 6 78 12 97 95    		Public Relations USA
    Rooney Partners LLC
    Jeanene Timberlake
    [email protected]
    +1 646 770 8858

    SOURCE: ABIVAX



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/749868/Abivax-Appoints-Michael-Ferguson-as-Chief-Commerical-Officer

    img.ashx?id=749868

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.