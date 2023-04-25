JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Lifted Made, a leading hemp and psychoactive products maker ("Lifted") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD), has won first place at the High Times Hemp Cup: People's Choice Edition 2023 in the "Legal Psychoactive Vape Pens" category for its new 3 mL Urb Watermelon Mojito Live Resin THC Blend Vape, and second place in the "Legal Psychoactive Flower" category for its Urb Watermelon Mojito Caviar Flower.

Nick Warrender, founder and CEO of Lifted Made, and the Vice Chairman and COO of LFTD Partners Inc., said "Placing first in the psychoactive vape pens category at the prestigious High Times Hemp Cup: People's Choice Edition 2023 is a testament to the unmatched quality and consumer excitement surrounding Urb's beautiful new flavored 3 mL vapes. We appreciate the recognition from High Times!"

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly-traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB:LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.urb.shop), which manufactures and sells hemp-derived and psychoactive products under its award-winning Urb and Silly Shruum brands. LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com) all located in Bend, OR. Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Stay updated with our company news and product launches by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and www.urb.shop.

