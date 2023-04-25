NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its U.S. Beer division consisting of SweetWater Brewing Company, Alpine Beer, Green Flash Brewing, and Montauk Brewing Company, is now number nine on the Brewers Association 2022 annual report of top 50 craft brewing companies in the U.S., based on beer sales volume. The Brewers Association, the trade association representing American craft brewers, released its annual production figures for the U.S. craft brewing industry naming the largest fifty out of 9,553 total operating craft breweries in the U.S.



Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer at Tilray Brands, said, "We are extremely proud to rank #9 on the Brewers Association list of top 50 craft brewing companies in the U.S. Tilray Brands’ U.S. Beer division has enormous potential to grow even further as we continue to expand our distribution network into new markets across the U.S. and grow our leading portfolio of diverse craft brands that resonate with adult consumers.”



Tilray Brands’ U.S. Beer division:



SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now one of the largest craft brewers across the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

For more information on SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew on all social platforms.

Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company, founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, the beloved craft beer brand is the #1 fastest-selling brewery in Metro New York according to Nielsen scan data1, and the leading craft brand in the Northeast with distribution across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Montauk Brewing’s craft brews are now available across 3,500 retail locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, as well as major venues including Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, Moynihan Train Hall, and UBS Arena. Montauk Brewing distributors in the U.S. include Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc., Kramer Beverage Company, Oak Beverages Inc., Lake Beverage Corporation, Saratoga Eagle, Eagle Beverage Company, Try-It Distributing, A.L. George, Mc Craith Beverages, Boening Brothers, SKI Distributing, Kohler Distributing, Dutchess Beer Distributors, Northeast Beverage, F&F Distributors, Inc., and C&C Distributors RI.

To learn more about Montauk Brewing Company, visit montaukbrewingco.com and follow @montaukbrewco on all social platforms.

Alpine Beer

Founded as a small-town brewery in Southern California with a passion for great beer and a thirst for adventure, Alpine Beer has been crafting high-quality ales since 1999. Known as the “Home of Pure Hoppiness,” people have traveled from near and far to get ahold of our special beers. Today, Alpine Beer remains committed to brewing hop-forward beers and bringing them to beer lovers from coast-to-coast.

Visit alpinebeerco.com and follow @AlpineBeerCo on all social platforms.

Green Flash Brewing Company

Part legend, part luck, the elusive green flash is a San Diego sensation. But to us, it’s more than a burst of brilliant green light as the sun sets into the sea — it’s a magical moment that signals the end of an extraordinary day and the start of an epic night. Green Flash pioneered a new style of beer with its iconic WEST COAST IPA® craft beer. Today, its talented brewing team is keeping Green Flash at the forefront of craft beer by innovating specialty ales that are uniquely Green Flash and introducing them to new beer enthusiasts around the country.

To learn more about Green Flash Brewing Company, visit www.greenflashbrew.com and follow @greenflashbeer on all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Berrin Noorata

[email protected]

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Raphael Gross 203-682-8253

[email protected]

1 Nielsen New York L52W 2022