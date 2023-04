8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 following the close of market on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results. The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes.

Date: May 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: Register to participate in the live call Webcast: Access the live webcast and replay from the company’s investor+relations+events+and+presentations+page

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

