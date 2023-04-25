Amerant Bank Names Caroline Vérot Moore Houston Market President

Houston, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, one of the nation’s largest community banks, with a growing presence in Houston, Texas, has appointed Caroline Vérot Moore as EVP, Houston Market President. Vérot Moore will oversee multiple business sectors in the market, including commercial banking, commercial real estate, retail, private and business banking, specialty finance, and treasury management.

With over 20 years of experience in corporate banking, Vérot Moore is a highly skilled finance professional specializing in business development, credit analysis and portfolio management.

“We are pleased to welcome Caroline to Amerant. Her extensive experience in corporate banking and knowledge of the Houston market makes her the ideal leader for our team in this key market,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO, Amerant Bank. “We are confident that she will lead our team to best serve our clients and further drive growth and success in the Greater Houston area.”

In her previous role, she served as Houston Market Executive at Fifth Third Bank, where she led a team that delivered commercial services to middle-market companies in Texas. Prior to that, Vérot Moore spent seven years working in Wells Fargo's Global Banking and Middle Market banking offices in Houston.

"I am delighted to join Amerant and work with my new team members to serve our customers and drive growth in the Houston market," said Vérot Moore. "I’m honored to be part of the Amerant executive team and hope to inspire more women to pursue careers in financial services and earn a seat at the table."

Vérot Moore was recognized as a Global Leader of Influence by the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston, is a member of the Greater Houston Partnership’s Executive Women Partnership and was named a 2022 Breakthrough Woman by the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce. She holds a Graduate Business degree from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales in Lille, France and an M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Her work experience also includes stints in China and New York City.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

###

About Amerant Bank
Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. ( AMTB). With a presence across South Florida, Tampa, FL, Houston, TX, and internationally, Amerant provides private, retail, commercial and international banking services. Amerant Bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, the company was named a Top 100 Most Love Workplace by Newsweek.

