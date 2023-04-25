Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.starbucks.com%2F. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, June 2, 2023.

About Starbucks

