iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that on Tuesday May 2nd, 2023, it will issue financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings announcement to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.iheartmedia.com%2F) beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on May 2nd. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2446 (domestic) or +1 240 789-2732 (international) using PIN number 71596. Please call at least five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on May 2nd in the Events & Presentations section of iHeartMedia’s Investors home page, and at (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or +1 647 362-9199 (international) using PIN number 71596. The audio replay will be available for a period of thirty days.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors home page of iHeartMedia’s website.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

