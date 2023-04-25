Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology, announced today it will report its first quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Following the earnings release, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hayward.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx. An earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 825-9789 or (412) 317-5180, or by clicking on this link for telephone access to the live call. The passcode for the live call is 8941181.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the Hayward website or by dialing (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671. The access code for the replay is 10177983. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 18, 2023.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward’s intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

