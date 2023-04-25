WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (the “Company”), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced that on April 12, 2023, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards because as of April 11, 2023, the average closing price of the Company’s Class A Common Stock (the “Common Stock”) was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The Notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s Common Stock from the NYSE.

The Company intends to respond to the NYSE within ten business days of receipt of the Notice affirming its intent to cure the deficiency. Pursuant to the NYSE’s rules, the Company has a six-month period following receipt of the Notice to regain compliance with the NYSE’s minimum share price requirement.

The Company intends to consider a number of available alternatives to cure its non-compliance with the applicable price criteria in the NYSE’s continued listing standards. The Company can regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement at any time during the six-month cure period if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period or on the last day of the cure period, the Company has (i) a closing share price of at least $1.00, and (ii) an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day periods ending on the last trading day of that month.

The Company’s Common Stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this period, subject to its compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards. The receipt of the Notice does not affect the Company’s business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

