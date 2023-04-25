NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. ( OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today that the company will release its first quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company’s results and business outlook.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-869-3847 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8261. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853, or for international callers, 1-201-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13738100. The replay will be available until May 23, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.outbrain.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Outbrain

Outbrain ( OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 17 cities worldwide.

