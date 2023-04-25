Citigroup Inc. will hold its 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). This year’s Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format. A live webcast of the Annual Meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCITI2023.

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING:

If you are a stockholder, you or your proxyholder can participate, vote, ask questions, and examine our rules of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCITI2023 and using your 16-digit control number. Electronic entry to the meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m. ET and the meeting will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. ET. If you encounter difficulties accessing the virtual meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCITI2023.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

