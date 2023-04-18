PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of its revolutionary line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment.

The Rotary R3AC Series A/C recharging machines are an innovative vehicle diagnostic tool, designed to automatically service the refrigerant in vehicle air conditioning systems. Rotary's new shop equipment product line provides North American automotive service professionals with a quick, efficient and cost-effective way to recover, recycle and recharge R134a and R1234yf refrigerant gases.

Three models are now available:

The single-gas R3AC50-A (R134a refrigerant compatible)

The single-gas R3AC60-YF (R1234yf refrigerant compatible)

The dual-gas R3AC80-AYF (both R134a and R1234yf compatible) that automatically purges between gas changes

"These A/C recharging machines are the new standard in efficiency and convenience for automotive repair shops and their customers," said Doug Spiller, Director of Product Management for VSG Americas. "We are excited to equip shops with a tool that will help them extend their service capabilities and obtain greater revenues – just in time for A/C season."

Powered by TEXA™, a global leader in the design, development, and production of multibrand vehicle diagnostic tools, exhaust gas analyzers, air conditioning recharge stations and telediagnostic devices, the Rotary A/C machines deliver extremely fast process times with detailed vehicle data subscriptions. With the increased focus on productivity and uptime, service centers will be able to charge more vehicles annually.

Each machine is Wi-Fi enabled, updates automatically and can connect to peripheral devices such as smartphones and printers. Remote monitoring is available through a mobile app, which allows technicians to focus on other tasks while the A/C machine is in operation. Like Rotary's legendary vehicle lifts, the new A/C machines are supported by Rotary's nationwide service network and industry-leading warranty.

With the automatic A/C service machines, Rotary will be able to support repair work further inside the vehicle and serve the shop in a new and innovative way. For more information on Rotary's new line of A/C repair solutions, visit rotarylift.com/accart.

About Rotary:

Rotary is the leading manufacturer of vehicle lifts and wheel service products for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit industries. In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and gave rise to a new industry. Rotary's pursuit of innovation has built the world's most trusted lifts, designed to increase shop efficiency and productivity. Today, there are more Rotary Lift products used in vehicle repair facilities around the world than any other brand. Rotary is part of Vehicle Service Group, an operating company of Dover Corporation's Engineered Products sector. For more information, visit rotarylift.com.

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world's premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 95 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind, our customer. For more information, visit vsgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Vehicle Service Group Contact:

David Fischmer

(812) 265-9543

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

