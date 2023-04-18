DuPont Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., April 18, 2023

WILMINGTON, Del., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that day. Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer, will review financial and operating performance for the period.

dupont_Logo.jpg

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on DuPont's Investors Relations webpage. A replay, along with the earnings release and supporting materials, will also be posted to the website.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 888-440-4172 toll-free within the U.S. or +1-646-960-0673. The conference ID is 5994046.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, SMor ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=PH72733&sd=2023-04-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-301800805.html

SOURCE DuPont

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH72733&Transmission_Id=202304181615PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH72733&DateId=20230418
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.