Canadian Solar Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Year Ended December 31, 2022

55 minutes ago
GUELPH, ON, April 18, 2023

GUELPH, ON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended on December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.canadiansolar.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 88 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected around 8.8 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 574 MWp of projects in operation, 6.7 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 18 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

