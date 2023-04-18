Valvoline to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023 and Host Webcast on May 10

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 18, 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance delivering quick and convenient service, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal second quarter on May 10, 2023. A live audio webcast with analysts and investors will also be held on May 10, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

About Valvoline Inc.
The Quick, Easy, Trusted name in preventive vehicle maintenance, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) leads the industry with automotive service innovations that simplify consumers' lives. With an average consumer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars*, Valvoline Inc. has built the model for transparency and convenience to take the worry out of vehicle care. From 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to battery replacements and tire rotations, the Company's model offers maintenance solutions for all types of vehicles. The Company operates and franchises more than 1,700 service center locations in the U.S. and Canada through its Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM and Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change retail brands, respectively, and helps independent operators grow their businesses through its nearly 300 Valvoline Express Care locations in North America. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline Inc. service center near you, visit vioc.com.

* Based on a survey of more than 600,000 Valvoline Instant Oil Change customers annually

