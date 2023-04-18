The J.M. Smucker Co. Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Date

ORRVILLE, Ohio, April 18, 2023

ORRVILLE, Ohio, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced its Board of Directors approved a $1.02 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The Company also announced its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in a virtual-only meeting format. The meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, will be eligible to join the webcast and vote by accessing the meeting from the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com. To join, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice of internet availability of proxy materials.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse portfolio of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the Coffee, Consumer Foods, Dog Snacks and Cat Food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing the highest quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'® which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

