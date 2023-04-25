Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) (“FBRT” or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of the sale of the Williamsburg Hotel, the Company’s Brooklyn hotel asset, by a trustee appointed by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. The purchaser of the hotel was selected after a multi-month marketing process. The sale closed for a total sale price of $96 million, comprising cash and new indebtedness. As a result of the sale, the Company has recovered the full principal amount of its loan (equal to the carrying cost of the loan as of December 31, 2022) and approximately $20 million of additional proceeds after the payment of all related closing expenses.

“We are very pleased that the sale of the Williamsburg hotel is now complete and has resulted in a positive resolution,” said Michael Comparato, President of FBRT. “The hotel loan has been on our watchlist since June 2019, and we are excited to redeploy the capital that we have freed up with this payoff into our commercial real estate portfolio. I’m proud of our team who worked tirelessly through the extensive bankruptcy process to bring this loan to resolution.”

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) is a real estate investment trust that originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, FBRT had approximately $6.2 billion of assets. FBRT is externally managed by Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. For further information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fbrtreit.com.

