The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Infosys Limited (“Infosys” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INFY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 13, 2023, Infosys released its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results, missing consensus estimates. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer explained that “during the quarter, [the Company] saw unplanned project ramp downs in some of [its] clients and delays in decision making, which resulted in lower volumes.” Infosys also warned that, while there had been “some signs of stabilization,” the “environment remains uncertain.”

On this news, Infosys’ stock price fell $1.67, or 9.8%, to close at $15.40 per share on April 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Infosys securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

