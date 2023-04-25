MARKSMEN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH EMF GEOSCIENCE

CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAH) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with EMF Geoscience, Inc. (“EMF”) (www.emfgeoscience.com) and its personnel to work closely with Marksmen, and its Ohio based technical team, in developing light oil drilling opportunities in Ohio. In particular, EMF will assist in new project selection using its detailed analysis of the geology, seismic and historic well information from historic wildcat wells in the prolific oil basins (there are some 250,000 well locations dating back to as early as 1885). Primarily, EMF will use their access to modern 3-D seismic to precisely outline oil and gas reservoir drilling targets, with a focus on Ohio's Pennsylvania grade light gravity (42 API light crude oil), that is in high demand. For each target drilling location identified, Marksmen and EMF will negotiate in advance a seismic fee payable to EMF and a working interest, if EMF so chooses, in the well.

EMF is a Marietta, Ohio based exploration/geological consulting firm that assists oil and gas operators and investors with acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and gas properties. They are trusted advisors, investors, and partners alongside their clientele. EMF has been exploring the Knox Formation in Ohio for over 30 years and Marksmen believes has the most complete geological database of any party in Ohio. EMF has consulted to approximately 20 different clients inside of the Appalachian Basin and is responsible for approximately 50% of the total reserves found/produced in the Ordovician Knox Formations (Beekmantown, Rose Run and Upper/Lower Copper Ridge formations) of Ohio.

Marksmen will utilize the services of EMF, in conjunction with its Ohio based technical team to develop drilling locations in Ohio for 2023 and beyond. Marksmen is very excited about the numerous new projects that are now available to the Company, because of its partnership with EMF.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director, and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail [email protected].

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including whether the partnership with EMF will develop new and economically scalable projects and drilling locations. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Marksmen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.


