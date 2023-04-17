SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CVT, XM, INFI, and WAYN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

1 hours ago
NEW YORK, April 18, 2023

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) in connection with its proposed acquisition by an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. Under the merger agreement, CVT shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash for each CVT share, valuing it at $4.6 billion. The transaction includes a minority investment from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). If you own CVT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cvt

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of XM by Silver Lake. Under the terms of the merger agreement, XM shareholders will receive $18.15 in cash for each share of XM owned. If you own XM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xm

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), in connection with its proposed merger with MEI Pharma, Inc. ("MEI Pharma"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, INFI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MEI Pharma. Pursuant to an exchange ratio set forth in the merger agreement, MEI Pharma shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.0% and INFI shareholders are expected to only own approximately 42.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company immediately following the merger. If you own INFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/infi

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: WAYN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: WAYN), in connection with its proposed merger with Main Street Financial Services Corp. ("Main Street"). Under the merger agreement, WAYN shareholders will receive 1.7446 shares of Main Street common stock for each WAYN share, representing implied per-share consideration of $40.91 based on Main Street's April 17, 2023 closing price of $23.45. If you own WAYN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wayn

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

