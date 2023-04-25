HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. ( LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines” or the “Company”), today announced The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”) awarded Space & Technology Solutions, the DBA for Space Networks Solutions LLC, a joint venture led by Intuitive Machines with KBR (: KBR), a cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract meant to support work related to the Joint Polar Satellite System, NASA’s Exploration and In-space Services. The single-award contract has a five-year base performance period and a maximum ordering value of $719 million.



“Humanity’s advancement into the solar system is built upon more than a decade of innovation under NASA’s OMES contract, and Intuitive Machines intends to continue that legacy,” said Steve Altemus, Chief Executive Officer of Intuitive Machines. “This win is of strategic importance, allowing Intuitive Machines to support NASA in designing, developing, and demonstrating critical technology required to support the emerging orbital servicing market, and a validation of the Company’s experience in spacecraft development, autonomous systems, and near-space communications. We look forward to collaborating with NASA to push the boundaries of what’s possible in space.”

The NASA OMES III contract’s principal purpose is to support the NASA GSFC Engineering and Technology Directorate (ETD). ETD is an end-to-end science mission operation that is instrumental in designing missions, building satellites and instruments, operating, and controlling spacecraft, and acquiring and distributing data to the worldwide science community.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. Intuitive Machines supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Intuitive Machines’ products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

