NEW YORK, April 18, 2023

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

WHAT:

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on April 27, 2023.



WHEN:

April 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET



HOW:

A live webcast of Travelzoo's Q1 2023 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.



CONTACT:

Travelzoo Investor Relations
[email protected]

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

SOURCE Travelzoo

