BLADEX ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023

PANAMA CITY, Republic of Panama, April 18, 2023

PANAMA CITY, Republic of Panama, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"), announced today its Board of Directors' approval of a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.25 per share corresponding to the first quarter of 2023.

The cash dividend is payable May 17, 2023 to the Bank's stockholders as of May 4, 2023 record date.

As of March 31, 2023, Bladex had 36,447,192.73 shares outstanding of all classes.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

